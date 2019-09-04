Brock Turner

Chanel Miller goes public, woman Brock Turner convicted of sexually assaulting

NEW YORK -- Chanel Miller, the woman who was sexually assaulted by former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner, has revealed her identity to the New York Times.

Miller's memoir, "Know My Name," which charts her life since she was assaulted, is scheduled to be released on Sept. 17.

Millions were enraged when Turner , an ex-Stanford University student, was sentenced to just six months in jail in 2016 after being convicted of felony sexual assault. The judge became the first recalled in California since 1932.

Miller read her impact statement in court, telling Turner he had taken away her self-worth and voice, "until today." Her statement, more than 7,000 words, was widely read after it was released to the public.

It's been more than a year since former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman after a campus party.

