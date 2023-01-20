New report aims to better serve overlooked communities by identifying struggles, needs

Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities were asked about their needs and struggles.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some local Asian American leaders applaud new insight into communities they say have been excluded.

Now, a new report is being used to directly address needs of those struggling.

A group of aspiring chefs participated in training Wednesday to perfect Veloute sauce. The students are working toward certifications so they can work in restaurants.

It's among the many programs offered at the Chinese American Service League, a social service agency in Chinatown.

For the first time, clients at local social service agencies that cater to the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities were asked their needs and struggles.

The Change InSight report found language barriers, difficulty getting health care and jobs were problems, as well as that more than half were living in poverty.

"Numbers like these hurt to see but they are necessary to reveal so we can work to guarantee a better future for our communities," said Ryan Viloria, executive director for AFIRE.

The Indo-American Center is already shifting its programs to help its clients get ready for good jobs.

"We are quickly incorporating some soft skills workforce into our ESL programming right now with much more urgency," said Angie Lobo, executive director for Indo-American Center.

At CASL, their efforts are now focused on the recommendations in the report and getting funding to do more.

"The data is coming from the people and their needs, and that's really important," said Paul Luu, CEO of the Chinese American Service League.

"This data will actually really help us make a case about the funding that's needed that will really go into communities and really make a difference," said Illinois Rep. Theresa Mah, 2nd District.

Change InSight is expected to be an annual report to shed light on the realities of some Chicagoans too often overlooked.