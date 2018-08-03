Friday could be an important day in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who is accused of murdering Laquan McDonald in 2014. His attorneys want the case tried out of Cook County.On Tuesday, they asked to bring in a different judge to decide whether or not to move the trial. That motion was denied.Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder in the black teen's shooting death. Dashcam video released in 2015 showed Van Dyke shooting the teen 16 times as he walked down the street with a knife.Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty, saying he shot the teenager in self-defense.His lawyers will argue Friday that their client cannot get fair trial in Cook County because of this case's publicity.The trial has been set for Sept. 5.