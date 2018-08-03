Change of venue hearing Friday in murder trial of CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke

Friday could be an important day in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who is accused of murdering Laquan McDonald in 2014. His attorneys want the case tried out of Cook County.

RELATED: Jason Van Dyke's lawyers file motion to replace judge in Laquan McDonald murder trial

On Tuesday, they asked to bring in a different judge to decide whether or not to move the trial. That motion was denied.

RELATED: Laquan McDonald murder trial: Judge denies request for new judge for CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke

Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder in the black teen's shooting death. Dashcam video released in 2015 showed Van Dyke shooting the teen 16 times as he walked down the street with a knife.

Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty, saying he shot the teenager in self-defense.

His lawyers will argue Friday that their client cannot get fair trial in Cook County because of this case's publicity.

The trial has been set for Sept. 5.
