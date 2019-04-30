Charged filed against driver in deadly Uber crash

Rami Matariyeh. (Illinois State Police)

Charges have been filed against the driver who police said crashed into an Uber Sunday, killing a Berwyn woman.

Rami Matariyeh, 22, has been charged with aggravated DUI, failure to report an accident, and reckless homicide.

A 23-year-old woman was killed in the crash on Interstate 55 while riding in an Uber with friends after a night of celebrating her birthday in downtown Chicago.

RELATED: Berwyn woman, 23, killed in I-55 crash after celebrating birthday

Jamie Poulos and two friends were headed home to Berwyn at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday when another vehicle slammed into their rideshare vehicle in the southbound lanes at Damen in Chicago. The Uber burst into flames.

Jamie Poulos, 23, of Berwyn was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 after a night of celebrating her birthday with friends.


Poulos, who had turned 23 on Thursday, was killed and pronounced at the scene.

"It's devastating. It's just devastating," said Poulos' mother, Andrea Poulos.

Her friend Anastacio Morales, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was the only one able to open his door to get out. When the others did not follow, his sister said he went back and pulled both the driver and one of his friends from the burning car. Poulos was pinned in and could not be rescued.

RELATED: Man who saved 2 from fatal I-55 crash that killed best friend, Jamie Poulos: It was instinct

"I hope he understands he saved a life and and there's nothing he can do. I hope he understands that he is a hero," said sister Guayni Quesada.

"I feel so bad for him. He feels terrible. They were best friends. They're good kids," Andrea Poulos said of Morales.

Morales was briefly hospitalized following the incident, but relatives said he's home.

A third friend remains hospitalized with serious burns.

A female passenger in the vehicle that struck the Uber was also hospitalized. Matariyeh was not injured in the crash according to Illinois State Police.

Matariyeh is expected to appear for his bond hearing Tuesday at noon.
