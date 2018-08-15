Charges announced in slaying of Northfield attorney Stephen Shapiro

A man was taken into custody Monday night after a standoff in north suburban Winnetka. He allegedly shot and killed a lawyer in the victim's home in nearby Northfield.

NORTHFIELD, Ill. --
A man is facing felony charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Chicago attorney earlier this week in north suburban Northfield.

John Gately III is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of 72-year-old Stephen Shapiro, according to Tandra Simonton, a spokeswoman for the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Shapiro, a partner at the Mayer Brown law firm, was fatally shot in a domestic incident about 7:20 p.m. Monday at his home in the 200 block of Latrobe, authorities said.

Gately was taken into custody about 10:35 p.m. Monday at his apartment near Tower and Green Bay roads in Winnetka, according to a statement from the village of Northfield. Gately was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Thursday afternoon at the Skokie Courthouse, Simonton said.

Shapiro was the founder and senior member of his firm's Supreme Court and Appellate practice, according to the firm's website.

A possible motive for the shooting has not been released and a spokesman for Northfield police did not immediately respond to a message left Wednesday evening seeking more information.

