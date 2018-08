A man is facing felony charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Chicago attorney earlier this week in north suburban Northfield.John Gately III is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of 72-year-old Stephen Shapiro , according to Tandra Simonton, a spokeswoman for the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.Shapiro, a partner at the Mayer Brown law firm, was fatally shot in a domestic incident about 7:20 p.m. Monday at his home in the 200 block of Latrobe, authorities said.Gately was taken into custody about 10:35 p.m. Monday at his apartment near Tower and Green Bay roads in Winnetka, according to a statement from the village of Northfield. Gately was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Thursday afternoon at the Skokie Courthouse, Simonton said.Shapiro was the founder and senior member of his firm's Supreme Court and Appellate practice, according to the firm's website.A possible motive for the shooting has not been released and a spokesman for Northfield police did not immediately respond to a message left Wednesday evening seeking more information.