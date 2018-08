Charges dropped against brother of man fatally shot by police in Mt. Greenwood

Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against the brother of a man fatally shot by Chicago police during a confrontation with an off-duty firefighter.Michael Beal, of Indianapolis, had faced felony charges, including aggravated battery of a police officer. The Chicago Tribune reports Cook County prosecutors dropped all charges against the 30-year-old Beal during a hearing Thursday before Judge Carol M. Howard.The charges followed a road rage incident between Joshua Beal and other motorists that turned violent and resulted in him being fatally shot by police . Prosecutors alleged Michael Beal tackled an off-duty officer, put him in a headlock and threatened to kill him after his brother was shot.Defense attorney Sara Garber says she hadn't expected a dismissal, but is glad it happened.The state's attorney's office hasn't commented.