Charges dropped against brother of man fatally shot by police in Mt. Greenwood

Prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against the brother of a man fatally shot by Chicago police during a confrontation with an off-duty firefighter.

CHICAGO --
Michael Beal, of Indianapolis, had faced felony charges, including aggravated battery of a police officer. The Chicago Tribune reports Cook County prosecutors dropped all charges against the 30-year-old Beal during a hearing Thursday before Judge Carol M. Howard.

The charges followed a road rage incident between Joshua Beal and other motorists that turned violent and resulted in him being fatally shot by police .

RELATED: 1 dead in police-involved shooting in Mount Greenwood

Prosecutors alleged Michael Beal tackled an off-duty officer, put him in a headlock and threatened to kill him after his brother was shot.

Defense attorney Sara Garber says she hadn't expected a dismissal, but is glad it happened.

The state's attorney's office hasn't commented.
