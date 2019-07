Randy Liebich, 39, leaving a DuPage County courthouse after charges were dropped against him in the 2004 death of 2-year-old Steven Quinn. (Photo courtesy: Daily Herald)

Steven Quinn, 2, died of inflicted blunt-force injuries. The man convicted in 2004 of his murder was set free after prosecutors dropped all charges. (Photo courtesy: Daily Herald)

DuPage County prosecutors dropped charges Wednesday against a Willowbrook man who served 17 years in prison for the death of his girlfriend's son.Randy Liebich was sentenced to 65 years after he was convicted of murdering 2-year-old Steven Quinn in 2002.Last fall, his conviction was thrown out because of ineffective counsel.The DuPage County State's Attorney said he didn't have enough evidence to retry the case.Liebich hopes to move on with his life and open his own business.