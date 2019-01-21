Charges filed against 4 teens for I-290 police chase in stolen car

Charges have been filed against four teenagers who allegedly led police on a chase in a stolen car along the Eisenhower Expressway last week from East Garfield Park to west suburban Westchester.Someone flagged down officers about 9:50 a.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of West Adams to report seeing a group of armed men in a car, according to Chicago police. The witness also told investigators the men may have been involved in an armed robbery.When officers tried to pull over the vehicle, which was reported stolen, the suspects drove off and onto I-290, police said. The car was eventually stopped near Mannheim Road and I-290 near Westchester, where the four people were arrested.Antjuan Davis, 19, was charged with felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing from police at more than 21 mph over the speed limit and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while having never been issued a license and improper use of registration or title.Davis, who lives in Bellwood, was also issued traffic citations for four counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, driving on sidewalks or parkways, disobeying a red light, avoidance of a traffic control device, failure to keep in lane and driving without insurance, according to police.The vehicle's other occupants, 19-year-old Jaquail Brown, a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, were each charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.The 14-year-old was also charged with a felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis between 10 and 30 grams, police said.Davis was ordered held without bail Friday by Judge David R. Navarro, according to Cook County court records. His next court appearance was set for Jan. 24.Brown, who lives in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood, was given and $10,000 I-bond by Judge Michael R Clancy and was released after posting bond, according to police and court records. His next court date was set for Feb. 15.Court information for the juveniles was not immediately available.