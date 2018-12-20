Charges filed more than two weeks after Greyhound bomb threat drama

CHICAGO (WLS) --The ABC7 I-Team has learned that criminal charges were filed Thursday against a 22- year old Chicago man who was yanked off a Greyhound bus two weeks ago after police say he threatened to blow up the vehicle on the Kennedy Expressway.
The man, identified by Illinois State Police as Dondre White, was tackled and tased by troopers and Chicago police on December 5 after the bomb threat was reported. Exclusive ABC7 chopper video showed the dramatic incident that disrupted afternoon rush hour traffic.
Since the incident, White has been undergoing psychiatric evaluation according to I-Team sources and that is why criminal charges were delayed until Thursday.
White worked as an automotive lube tech, according to his LinkedIn profile.
The Greyhound bus was headed from Milwaukee to Chicago on the inbound Kennedy Expressway when witnesses said White began strolling the aisles of the moving vehicle, "singing and threatening to blow up the bus," according to state police. Witnesses said White was also rapping and singing as he walked the bus aisle.
Investigators said they learned of the threat during a call from the bus driver at 4:23 p.m.. The driver reported that a person on board was causing a disturbance and had threatened to blow up the bus. After following the bus for miles, responding state officers pulled it over over on I-90 southbound near Keeler Avenue.
ABC7 aerial video showed that after authorities removed White from the Greyhound bus the suspect actively resisted arrest and writhed on the pavement.
No injuries were reported and a police sniffer dog cleared the bus after a sweep for bombs.