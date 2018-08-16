Charges pending against suspect in fatal Schaumburg crash

Charges are pending against a suspect in a fatal crash in Schaumburg Wednesday night, Schaumburg police said.Police said the three-vehicle crash occurred in the 500-block of Schaumburg Road at about 8:53 p.m. Police have not released details on what led up to the crash.A 41-year-old man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Amando Chavez of Schaumburg.Police said one person is in custody and charges are pending. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.