Former ABC7 Chicago photographer Charles Marshall dies at 87

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago is remembering the life and legacy of former cameraman Charles Marshall.

Before he was part of our news team, Marshall was a war photographer with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

When he came on board as a field photographer at ABC7, Marshall broke barriers by becoming one of the first African Americans to join a camera union.

Marshall died over the weekend at the age of 87. ABC7's thoughts are with his family during this time.