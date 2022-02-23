Party shooting kills 2, hurts 14; Illinois, Missouri authorities searching for suspect

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Law enforcement authorities in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois continue to search for a suspect in a weekend shooting that left two people dead and 14 injured.The shooting occurred Saturday at a party in Charleston, Missouri, a town of about 5,000 people about 140 miles southeast of St. Louis.The party was held in an open cinder building that used to house an auto mechanic shop. Up to 100 people from several Missouri and Illinois communities were at the party, KFVS reported.Robert Hearnes, director of the Charleston Department of Public Safety, identified the victims as Clintayzia Clark, 23, and Brianna Schumer, 19, both of Cape Girardeau.Four of the injured were in critical or serious condition and the others were treated at area hospitals.Hearnes said he has seen videos from the party on social media and asked any of the people who were there to help law enforcement find the suspect. Those who weren't injured fled the scene, he said."With this kind of senseless violence, we can't do our job unless people who were inside that party or people that have information will come forth," Hearnes said.