Interim Chicago Police Supt. Charlie Beck serves final day Wednesday; former Dallas Chief David Brown expected to be confirmed next week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago said goodbye to Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck on Wednesday.

Beck received an official sendoff Wednesday afternoon, including a police escort to the airport. Beck has served as interim superintendent since November.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has picked former Dallas Police Chief David Brown to lead the department.

Brown still needs to be approved by the City Council. He is expected to meet next Monday with a City Council Committee with a full confirmation anticipated on Wednesday.
