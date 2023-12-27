Woman accused of attacking Charlie Sheen, 'Two and a Half Men' actor, in Malibu home

Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, investigators said.

MALIBU, Calif. -- Charlie Sheen's neighbor was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu home last week, authorities said.

Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement Friday. She was also taken into custody for force likely to create bodily injury and burglary.

Authorities arrived at the residence last Wednesday afternoon after receiving a battery-disturbance call. The Los Angeles County Fire Department told ABC News there were no injuries, and no one was sent to the hospital.

Schrock, 47, was expected to appear in court Friday.

Representatives for Sheen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheen, 58, is known for his role on "Two and a Half Men." He starred in films including "Wall Street," "The Three Musketeers" and "Major League."

ABC News contributed to this report.