63-year-old Charlotte teacher accused of sex with student dead in apparent murder-suicide

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- A Charlotte teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student is dead after an apparent murder-suicide.

A SWAT team found 63-year-old Emma Ogle and her husband, Michael, dead inside their home Wednesday morning, WSOC reported.

Detectives said a relative went to the home in the 9800 block of Hambright Road in Huntersville when Michael Ogle, 59, failed to show up for work Wednesday morning.

That family member told police she saw Emma Ogle inside the house holding a gun.

Once swat officers entered the home, they found both people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Ogle, a teacher at Garinger High School, allegedly began a relationship with a 17-year-old student in the spring and it turned sexual during the summer.

She had been suspended with pay from the school pending an investigation.

Ogle was arrested on Halloween but had bonded out of jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlottencrapechild abuseteacher arrestedsex crimesex abusemurder suicide
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daycare provider fatally shot on way home from work on Far South Side
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Asylum seekers at Mexico border crossing face return to cartel country
Suspect wanted in groping incidents on Frankfort trail
North suburban Grayslake teachers to strike Thursday
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, cold Thursday
Catholic school on NW Side faces apparent shutdown threat
Show More
City launches new dashboard for affordable housing data
As mayor preps for police supt. search, interim top cop coming
Escaped N.C.13-year-old double-murder suspect found
Man fires shots into South Side club after being denied entry, 2 injured
Sen. Harris proposes new bill extending school hours
More TOP STORIES News