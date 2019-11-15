Everest Charter School staffers rush to aid man fatally shot outside, police say

CHICAGO -- Elementary school staff members rushed to aid a man who was fatally shot Friday morning outside an elementary school in Austin on the West Side.A 30-year-old man was in the driver's seat of a vehicle about 9:30 a.m. when a gunman approached him and fired shots outside of Moving Everest Charter School in the 400 block of North Laramie Avenue, Chicago police said.The man was struck multiple times in his body, according to police, who said the shooting may have been domestic in nature.As shots rang out, two staff members inside the school rushed to the street to help the man, according to the school's executive director Mike Rogers."They tried to reach inside the car and administer CPR," Rogers said. He said the employees were a school nurse and a staffer who was a former paramedic.As they performed CPR, the car remained in drive and moved across the street before crashing into two poles, Rogers said.The gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and one of the employees was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said. Rogers said the staffer was not hurt in the crash, but was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure.The school was placed on lockdown and remained so as police searched for the shooter, Rogers said. According to a police spokesperson, detectives believe they know the shooter, but he's not in custody.The school's social worker was already meeting with children, and extra counselors were being called in to help, Rogers said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.