Chase Bank employee dies after being stabbed inside River North branch

Chicago police said the 24-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck after having a "brief conversation" with a man inside the bank on the corner of Dearborn and Ohio in River North just after 11 a.m.
On Thursday, the woman died from her injuries. She has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Jessica Vilaythong.
A suspect is in custody and police said Thursday that charges are pending.
A man who did not want to be identified said he saw the suspect with a 5- to 6-inch knife.
"I saw a guy with a knife - a pretty big knife - with blood on it and he was running with a head of steam, and then, 30 seconds later, all the cops started coming then," he said.
A motive behind the attack is still unclear.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
