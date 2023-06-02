Chicago shooting: 12-year-old boy shot inside East Chatham home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was injured in a Friday afternoon shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the East Chatham neighborhood's 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue just after 2 p.m.

A 12-year-old boy was inside a home when someone shot him in the hip, police said. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not say if anyone is in custody.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

