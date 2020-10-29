fatal crash

Chatham crash leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt after driver runs red light, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- One man was killed and four people injured in a crash early Thursday morning in Chatham on the South Side.

A 35-year-old man was driving about 1:20 a.m. in the 7900-block of South King Drive when he ran through a red light and struck another vehicle with four people inside, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

A 54-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Two women, 43 and 55, and the 35-year-old driver were also transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Chicago fire department officials. The two women were in serious condition, while the 35-year-old was stabilized, the department said.

Another man, 51, was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was also stabilized, the department said.

The 35-year-old driver will be issued traffic citations, according to police.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
