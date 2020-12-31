2 hurt after SUV rolls over in Chatham crash likely caused by ice, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Two people were hospitalized Thursday after an SUV flipped over in Chatham on the South Side.
The 2005 gray Ford Explorer was northbound on State Street about 1:30 a.m. when it skidded while trying to turn east onto 87th Street, according to Chicago police. The car hit a curb and flipped over, striking a fence before coming to a rest.
A 19-year-old woman and a man in his 20s were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said. Neither suffered major injuries.
Two more people, a 42-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, refused medical treatment, police said.
The 42-year-old woman, who was driving, will not be cited because the accident appears to be due to ice, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
