Surveillance images released of SUV wanted in Chatham hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released surveillance images of an SUV wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in Chatham Sunday night that left a woman injured.

The 65-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 7900-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when she was struck by the SUV, police said.

Police said the SUV is silver in color and possibly a four-door, 2011-2015 Honda CRV. The SUV was last seen traveling west on 81st Street from the east Alley of Evans Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.
