Chatham hit-and-run driver injures pregnant passenger, strikes vehicle

A man was sought in a Friday morning hit-and-run that left his pregnant passenger and two probation officers injured in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.At 2:40 a.m., a vehicle driving east on 83rd Street near the 8300 block of South King Drive "lost control" and side-swept a Cook County adult probation officer's vehicle heading in the opposite direction, according to Chicago police and the Cook County sheriff's office.Four people were inside the first vehicle, including the adult male driver who ran away from the crash and a pregnant female passenger who was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The vehicle was believed to have been leaving a party when it slid into the probation officer's vehicle.The female was released later that morning after her injuries were treated, police said. Two sheriffs inside the other vehicle were also taken to and released from the University of Chicago Medical Center.No one was in custody, and Area South detectives were investigating.Last week, another hit-and-run in Chatham entailed a man being dragged seven blocks to his death in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove. The driver remains at large.