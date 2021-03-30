4 hospitalized due to smoke inhalation after Chatham fire

Still and box 7810 Prairie. CFD rescued from window of bungalow heavily involved in fire. Fire now out. Four patients with an EMS plan 1. pic.twitter.com/dSowDJdUml — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 29, 2021

CHICAGO -- Four people were injured after inhaling smoke during a fire Monday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side.The fire was reported at a bungalow in the 7800 block of South Prairie Avenue and extinguished by about 5:40 p.m., Chicago fire officials said.Firefighters rescued four people through a window, all of whom were suffering from injuries brought on by smoke inhalation, fire officials said.One of them, a 39-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, fire officials said. A 71-year-old woman was taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was listed in fair condition.Two more men, 54 and 63, were taken to St. Bernard Hospital, both in good condition, fire officials said.Officials said no smoke alarms were heard at the scene of the fire.