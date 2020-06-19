Chatham shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt

CHICAGO -- Detectives are questioning a person of interest after a shooting that left a man dead and two other people injured Friday in Chatham on the South Side.

The trio was on the sidewalk at 3:25 a.m. in the 900-block of East 79th Street when a male approached and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.

A 43-year-old man was hit in the abdomen and did not seek medical attention, police said. A 45-year-old woman was shot in the right ankle and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning as Area Two detectives investigate, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimegun violenceshootingchicago violence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Juneteenth march planned for downtown
What is Juneteenth? Its history, celebrations and future
Study finds COVID-19 virus strain unique to Chicago
Indiana Dunes beaches crowded with Illinois day trippers
Drug cartels find ways to operate during COVID-19 pandemic
These restaurants are celebrating Juneteenth with $6.19 food deals
Carol Moseley Braun of DuSable Museum reflects on meaning of Juneteenth
Show More
Chicago area residents stranded in Yemen during escalating COVID-19 crisis
Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
Mayor Lightfoot calls controversial CTU tweet 'racist'
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, hot, not too humid Friday
Gov. Pritzker signs new remote learning legislation as COVID-19 cases top 134K
More TOP STORIES News