Chatham shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt

CHICAGO -- Detectives are questioning a person of interest after a shooting that left a man dead and two other people injured Friday in Chatham on the South Side.The trio was on the sidewalk at 3:25 a.m. in the 900-block of East 79th Street when a male approached and started shooting, according to Chicago police.A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.A 43-year-old man was hit in the abdomen and did not seek medical attention, police said. A 45-year-old woman was shot in the right ankle and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning as Area Two detectives investigate, police said.