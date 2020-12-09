Man, 61, found stabbed to death in Chatham home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 61-year-old man was found stabbed to death Wednesday morning in his home in Chatham on the South Side, police said.He was found about 10:45 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Indiana Avenue with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.There were no signs of forced entry and a motive remains unknown, according to police. No arrest has been made.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.Area Two detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.