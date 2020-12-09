chicago crime

Man, 61, found stabbed to death in Chatham home, Chicago police say

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- A 61-year-old man was found stabbed to death Wednesday morning in his home in Chatham on the South Side, police said.

He was found about 10:45 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Indiana Avenue with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.


There were no signs of forced entry and a motive remains unknown, according to police. No arrest has been made.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.


Area Two detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamcrimechicago crimechicago violenceviolenceman killedstabbingchicago police department
CHICAGO CRIME
Man wanted for Chicago Metra platform shooting: FBI
Off-duty CPD officer involved in Garfield Ridge shooting death: Chicago police
Police search for anyone involved Fernwood fatal shooting of teen
5 injured, 1 critically, in Rogers Park police shootout
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 8,256 new COVID-19 cases, 179 deaths
Mayor Lightfoot updates Chicago vaccine distribution plans
Man wanted for Chicago Metra platform shooting: FBI
Tanja Babich supports daughter by wearing glasses on-air, message resonates
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Downers Grove approves recreational marijuana sales
Off-duty CPD officer involved in Garfield Ridge shooting death: Chicago police
Show More
Roseland church feeds community, spreads love every Wednesday afternoon
Englewood fire severely damages auto body shop: owner
2 found fatally shot in Beach Park garage
Lake Barrington comfort dog handler with Lutheran Church Charities dies from COVI-19
IL man accused in mosque attack 'hates Muslims': prosecutor
More TOP STORIES News