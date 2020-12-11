Man charged in fatal Chatham stabbing that stemmed from argument, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man is charged with first degree murder after he allegedly stabbed another man to death in Chatham on Chicago's South Side.Kevin Sudduph Sr., 61, was found with multiple stab wounds about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 8200 block of South Indiana Avenue, and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.Chicago police said Larry Morris, 60, turned himself into authorities on Wednesday night for fatally stabbing Sudduph Sr. during an argument.Morris was arrested without incident, police said. No additional details have been released.