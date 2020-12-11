chicago crime

Man charged in fatal Chatham stabbing that stemmed from argument, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man is charged with first degree murder after he allegedly stabbed another man to death in Chatham on Chicago's South Side.

Kevin Sudduph Sr., 61, was found with multiple stab wounds about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 8200 block of South Indiana Avenue, and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Chicago police said Larry Morris, 60, turned himself into authorities on Wednesday night for fatally stabbing Sudduph Sr. during an argument.

Morris was arrested without incident, police said. No additional details have been released.

The video in the player above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamcrimechicago crimechicago violenceviolenceman killedstabbingchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CRIME
Popcorn fundraiser helps family of slain Chicago firefighter
Man wanted for Chicago Metra platform shooting: FBI
Girl, 15, hurt in Lawndale shooting: CPD
Man, 61, found stabbed to death in Chatham home: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DNA leads to arrest in 1999 Des Plaines murder
Toddler abducted by biological mother, Chicago police say
Tommy Lister, known for role in 'Friday' movies, dies at 62
Longtime CPS teacher loses battle with COVID-19
Some say IDES unemployment callbacks are taking months
McConnell signals no GOP support for stimulus deal
Lawndale warehouse destroyed in massive fire
Show More
Illinois marks 3rd deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic
The next crackdown on Illinois' White Rabbit militia
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Lucasfilm announces 'Mandalorian' spinoffs, season 3 premiere date
Police officer shot, suspect killed in Gary
More TOP STORIES News