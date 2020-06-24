Chicago shootings: Suspect arrested in weekend shooting deaths of 2 teens in South Shore

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a person is in custody for the fatal shooting of two teenagers in South Shore Saturday evening.

Police said a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were in an alley in the 7900-block of South Luella Avenue around 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, when a man approached them, pulled out a gun and fired.

The 17-year-old was shot in the back, chest and left hand and taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he died. The 16-year-old was shot in the back and left leg and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he also died.

Police said the two boys had asked their mother for the OK to go down the block and buy candy. They never made it home.

Tuesday police released surveillance video of who they believe killed the two teens. The person was visibly limping.

Police confirmed Wednesday a suspect was in custody as of about 3:30 p.m., but they have not yet released any further details about the suspect.

