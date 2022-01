Toni Preckwinkle to join family of hairstylist killed in Chicago Lawn to call for justice

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is expected to join the family of Tamiko Talbert Wednesday calling for justice and information in her death.The 49-year-old hairstylist was shot and killed while looking for a parking spot at her job in Chicago Lawn last Friday.Police said a dark-colored Dodge Durango pulled alongside Talbert on 71st Street and Artesian Avenue and fired into her car."She's been going to this same salon for over 20 years. She's never had a problem. Ever. Everybody in that area knew that this is what she does," said Tikko Talbert, the victim's sister.Preckwinkle is also expected to discuss ways to invest in gun violence prevention.