chicago shooting

Toni Preckwinkle to join family of hairstylist killed in Chicago Lawn to call for justice

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is expected to join the family of Tamiko Talbert Wednesday calling for justice and information in her death.

The 49-year-old hairstylist was shot and killed while looking for a parking spot at her job in Chicago Lawn last Friday.

Police said a dark-colored Dodge Durango pulled alongside Talbert on 71st Street and Artesian Avenue and fired into her car.

"She's been going to this same salon for over 20 years. She's never had a problem. Ever. Everybody in that area knew that this is what she does," said Tikko Talbert, the victim's sister.

Preckwinkle is also expected to discuss ways to invest in gun violence prevention.

