CHICAGO (WLS) -- Frontier Airlines will begin offering flights Thursday at Midway Airport.
The low-fare carrier will continue to serve O'Hare, but Midway will become its primary Chicago airport.
The airline is also adding non-stop flights to 10 new locations, including Atlanta, Denver and Las Vegas.
Inside Chicago O'Hare Airport $8.5B revamp
To celebrate, Frontier is offering flights starting as low as $29 to some major cities.
Airlines have struggled during the pandemic, and now that passengers are flying once again- having more options is encouraging news.
A news conference to celebrate the official first flights out of Midway will take place at 11 a.m.
Frontier Airlines to begin flying out of Midway Thursday
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News