Travel

Frontier Airlines to begin flying out of Midway Thursday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Frontier Airlines to begin flying out of Midway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Frontier Airlines will begin offering flights Thursday at Midway Airport.

The low-fare carrier will continue to serve O'Hare, but Midway will become its primary Chicago airport.

The airline is also adding non-stop flights to 10 new locations, including Atlanta, Denver and Las Vegas.

Inside Chicago O'Hare Airport $8.5B revamp

To celebrate, Frontier is offering flights starting as low as $29 to some major cities.

Airlines have struggled during the pandemic, and now that passengers are flying once again- having more options is encouraging news.

A news conference to celebrate the official first flights out of Midway will take place at 11 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmidway airportchicagoair travelmidway airport
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man in custody, charges pending in deadly Brickyard Mall shooting
14-year-old planned rape and murder of 10-year-old girl, officials say
Woman killed, man seriously injured in wrong-way crash in NW Indiana
Moderna seeks authorization for COVID vaccine for kids 6 months and up
Congressman Quigley declines to run for Chicago mayor
Powerball drawing yields 1 winner for $470M jackpot
City of Chicago opens applications for transit, gas cards
Show More
TV host describes attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train
Alderwoman calls for investigation into City Clerk Anna Valencia
Ambulance thief tells judge he has depression, anxiety
EXCLUSIVE: Woman who coughed on Uber driver accused of ID theft
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers Thursday
More TOP STORIES News