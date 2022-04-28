Frontier Airlines to begin flying out of Midway Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Frontier Airlines will begin offering flights Thursday at Midway Airport.The low-fare carrier will continue to serve O'Hare, but Midway will become its primary Chicago airport.The airline is also adding non-stop flights to 10 new locations, including Atlanta, Denver and Las Vegas.To celebrate, Frontier is offering flights starting as low as $29 to some major cities.Airlines have struggled during the pandemic, and now that passengers are flying once again- having more options is encouraging news.A news conference to celebrate the official first flights out of Midway will take place at 11 a.m.