Early voting set to begin Tuesday in Indiana, polling times vary across state

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Polling places across the state of Indiana open for early voting Tuesday ahead of the general election on November 3.Election officials are expecting a high voter turnout due to interest in the Presidential Election.The voting process this year will be the same, officials said. The only change is that extra precautions are being taken because of COVID-19."At all of our early voting locations, workers will have masks, gloves and disinfecting spray and sanitizer," Indiana Election and Registration Board President, Michelle Fajman said. "All the good PPE items to keep our locations safe and clean."Indiana in-person voting will be open through November 2.Operation times for each polling place will vary across Indiana. You can find a list of polling places near you using the ABC 7 guide.