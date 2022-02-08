Perrytstead Dairy supplies Philadelphia with unique blends of cheese

EMBED <>More Videos

Perrytstead Dairy supplies Philadelphia with unique blends of cheese

Philadelphia, Pa -- Yoav Perry opened Perrystead Dairy with big plans.

He is using local dairy to support Pennsylvania's rich dairy farm industry. He is creating cheese recipes that blend classic European techniques with styles that he's learned over two decades in the cheese-making industry.

Perry labels his technique as American cheese-making. His Kensington-based store has modern amenities with a shipping container specially designed to pasteurize the product and a temperature-controlled "cheese cave" where he ages his creations.

Perry distributes to 60 stores locally where you can buy his cheese and he also offers boxes for pick up and delivery. The boxes include special creations not available in the store.


Perrystead Dairy | Facebook | Instagram
1639 North Hancock Street, Ste 103, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Smash-and-grab 'ringleader' charged in Chicago burglaries
Suburban parents plan protests, lash out at schools with mask mandates
Chicago woman charged in Oakbrook mall smash-and-grab
Teen killed in Bronzeville shooting, 2 in custody: CPD
Pub open more than 1K years closing due to COVID troubles
IL reports 5,825 new COVID cases, 87 deaths
Milwaukee airport asks for help finding owner of lost teddy bear
Show More
Chicago Weather: Cloudy early, clearing late
Second gentleman rushed out of event following report of bomb threat
Mexico is dominant source of fentanyl trafficked into US, report says
'Smoking materials' likely cause in deadly NW Side fire: CFD
Detroit bridge to Canada traffic moving again despite Freedom convoy
More TOP STORIES News