Chef Charlie Baggs shares some easy-to-make meals for kids during remote learning

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As many kids are starting the school year learning from home, school lunches will look a lot different this year.

Chef Charlie Baggs of Culinary Innovations/MustKetch stopped by ABC 7 with some very special young guests to share some easy-to-make meals for kids while they're at home.

Cheesy Hot Dog Burrito



Yield: 4 burritos
Portion Size: 1 burrito

Ingredients: Amount (Wt.):
El Milagro Tortilla, 6 inch 4 each
Eisenburg Hot Dogs 4 each
Nacho Cheese 4 TBS
Mustketch Original 4 TBS

Method of Preparation:
1. Heat the tortillas up in the microwave for 30 seconds
2. Heat the hot dog in the oven for 1 minute and 30 seconds
3. Place the hot dog in the middle of the tortilla and top with 1 TBS of nacho cheese and 1 TBS of Mustketch Original
4. Fold the bottom of the tortilla over the hotdog and roll away from you
5. Serve and enjoy!

No Heat BLT



Yield: 12 sandwiches
Portion Size: 3 sandwiches

Ingredients: Amount (Wt.):
Pre-cooked Bacon 24 pieces
Hawaiian Potato Slider Buns, split in half 12 rolls
Smoky Mustketch 4 TBS
Heirloom Tomatoes 12 slices
Lettuce, leaf 12 pieces

Method of Preparation:
1. Heat up the bacon in the microwave for 60 seconds
2. Spread 1 tsp of Smoky Mustketch on the bottom of each bun.
3. Top with a slice of heirloom tomatoes, one piece of leaf lettuce and pre-cooked bacon
4. Serve and enjoy!

Caprese Salad



Yield: 3 cups
Portion Size: cup

Ingredients: Amount (Wt.):
Cherry Tomatoes 1 pint

Mozzarella Pearls 1-8 oz package
Basil Pesto cup

Method of Preparation:
1. Combine all ingredients together into a bowl
2. Serve and enjoy!

Pound Cake with Berries



Yield: 8 slices
Portion Size: 2 slices

Ingredients: Amount (Wt.):
Sara Lee Pound Cake, cut into slices 8 each
Strawberries, sliced 16 ounces
Blueberries 1 pint
Raspberries 1 pint
Redi Whipped Cream 1 can

Method of Preparation:
1. Take 2 slices of pound cake and top it with sliced strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and a dollop of Redi whipped cream
2. Serve and enjoy!
