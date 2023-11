CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chef Joseph (Joey) Baffoe is the youngest American to win the International Chaines de Rotisserie competition.

Chef Joey received the honor back on October 7, 2023. He joined ABC 7 Eyewitness after returning from his overseas competition trip last month.

The 25-year-old chef is from Lemont area. Chef Joey is making Chicago Proud as the second American ever to win the culinary award. To follow Chef Joey's journey, click here and here.