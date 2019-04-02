Disasters & Accidents

Chemical plant fire off Crosby Freeway fills sky with thick column of smoke

CROSBY, Texas -- Emergency crews are responding to a chemical plant fire at KMCO at 16503 Ramsey Road, just off the Crosby Freeway in east Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two people may be injured. Highway 90 is closed in the area. Life Flight has been called to the scene.



Crosby and Sheldon ISD officials say all campuses are sheltering in place.

The air conditioning is being shut down at all CISD buildings. Schools will not release students to parents or by bus until safe to do so.

LIVE AT SCENE: Tom Abrahams' initial report from scene of the fire
Fire broke out at KMCO plant just before 11 a.m. Tuesday







Residents report their homes shaking and seeing a thick column of smoke rising into the air.



