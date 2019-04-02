Chemical plant fire off Crosby Freeway fills sky with thick column of smoke

Breaking: Chemical Plant Fire in East Harris County, off old Hwy 90. Shutting roadway now. Preliminary info: Two employees are possibly injured, unknown details. I’m enroute to the scene now. #HouNews. pic.twitter.com/7PFpasj1Va — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 2, 2019

View of smoke from chemical fire at KMCO facility in Crosby from hwy 90. 11 miles from site. #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/nTAvtE1i8U — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) April 2, 2019

CROSBY, Texas -- Emergency crews are responding to a chemical plant fire at KMCO at 16503 Ramsey Road, just off the Crosby Freeway in east Harris County.According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two people may be injured. Highway 90 is closed in the area.Crosby and Sheldon ISD officials say all campuses are sheltering in place.The air conditioning is being shut down at all CISD buildings. Schools will not release students to parents or by bus until safe to do so.Residents report their homes shaking and seeing a thick column of smoke rising into the air.