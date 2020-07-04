Soldier Field hosts drive-in movies benefitting the Greater Chicago Food Depository

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Soldier Field is getting ready to kick off some summer fun!
Starting Wednesday, there will be drive-in movies, concerts and other events in the south parking lot as part of "CHI-Together."
"CHI-Together" will have pedestrian tickets available for group of up to six people as well as cars.
The series will kick off July 8 with a screening of "Groundhog Day," followed by the Chicago classic "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" on July 9.
Other screenings include "Fast & Furious," "Grease" and "Shrek" as well as pre-show entertainment.
Tickets are available online with proceeds benefitting the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
