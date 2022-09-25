Chicago police seek to identify 2 people in connection to robbery on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for two people in connection to a robbery on the CTA Red Line Saturday.

The offender approached a passenger on the Red Line train near the 85/Dan Ryan stop around 2:45 a.m. and took the victim's money and a beverage. When the victim tried to retrieve their money, the offender struck the passenger in the head with a bottle.

CPD reminds people to always be aware of their surroundings, call 911 to report suspicious activity, never pursue a fleeing assailant and provide information to police.

Anyone with information about this incident should call police at (312) 745-4443 or submit a tip anonymously at CPDTIP.cm