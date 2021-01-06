apartment fire

Woman, two pets die in Albany Park apartment fire, officials say

CHICAGO -- A woman and her two pets died in a fire Tuesday morning in an Albany Park apartment building on the Northwest Side.

The victim was identified as Corina Nieves, 44, by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The fire broke out in her bedroom about 9:35 a.m. in her third-floor apartment at 4443 N. Lawndale Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Someone outside the building saw smoke coming from her bedroom window and called 911, fire department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Crews put out the fire and found the woman unresponsive in her bed, Chicago police and fire officials said said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her cat and dog were found dead under her bed, Langford said.

The fire was contained to her apartment, according to police, who said the fire was under investigation.

Autopsy results have not been released.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
