Bricks thrown through window of Alderman Raymond Lopez's Brighton Park office, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for two people who threw bricks through the window of 15th ward Alderman Ray Lopez's office Sunday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.According to police, the suspects were seen around 11:45 p.m.throwing bricks at the office in the 2700-block of W. 47th Street.The suspects ran away and no one is in custody, police said.No one was hurt in the incident and Area One detectives are investigating."I have no doubt this is a continuation of gangs still trying to send a message to intimidate me to keep me from pursuing them in their illegal activities in our neighborhood," Lopez said.Less than weeks ago, someone threw a brick into Lopez's home in Brighton Park and set fire to a neighbor's garage. The incident was partly caught on his home security camera.No suspects are in custody for the previous incident, police said.Lopez said he believes the vandalism and arson was in retaliation for his attempt that week to go after landlords who rent to known gang members.Early Monday morning, Lopez sent out a tweet accusing Mayor Lori Lightfoot of not protecting communities and elected officials from gang violence."When you Mayor, refuse to call out the terror attacks on our communities, especially on their elected, criminals only feel more emboldened to continue their reign," Lopez wrote. "Glass can be replaced, peace of mind and security cannot. Your silence is destroying this city!""This isn't gonna stop. And if our Mayor refuses to call out the gangs, if our Mayor refuses to acknowledge the attacks on elected officials like myself, she is emboldening them because her silence only fuels their thinking that they can get away with this," Lopez said.Mayor Lightfoot responded to Lopez's comments at a press conference Monday saying she has acknowledged the attacks and is making sure the police are addressing the alderman's security needs."Any attack on any elected official simply can't be tolerated in our city," Mayor Lightfoot said. "When there was an incident a few weeks back at his home, we made sure that the local district commander and our deputy chief were in contact with alderman Lopez to make sure that his security needs are addressed."Lopez says he will not let fear overwhelm him and plans to continue doing what's right.