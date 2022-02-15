Patrick Daley Thompson joins astonishing number of guilty Chicago aldermen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The sign says city hall, but 121 N. LaSalle in Chicago is also another kind of hall: a hall of shame, basely solely on the number of alderman who have been convicted of crimes while in office.Since our tally began in the 1970's, there have been enough guilty city council members to populate three quarters of the city council itself. The newest member is Patrick Daley Thompson.Monday's inductee to the infamous hall carries the biggest Chicago name and most impressive pedigree. But Daley Thompson is preceded by a long list of former colleagues: three dozen alderman convicted of crimes in the past 50 years.It starts with Fred Hubbard, who pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $100,000 from a federally funded jobs program. The list of others convicted in the early 1970s includes bribes, extortion, mail fraud and conspiracy; many were tax cheats and convicted of zoning chicanery.Into the 1980s, there were well-known aldermanic names such as Carothers and Farina for extortion and Kenner for bribe taking.In 1993, it was the notorious First Ward Alderman Fred Roti who turned political racketeering into an illicit art.Through the 90s, extortion blended with ghost payrolling and sweetheart contracts.Most cases came with an undercurrent of bribes and graft-funded by unknowing and hard-working taxpayers. And in most cases, the cover-up multiplied the damage of the original crime.So it is with the latest name on the list: Patrick Daley Thompson, who was found guilty of lying to federal regulators in a credit deal with a failed bank.The names are different year to year. Details of the crimes are new, but prosecutors come and go, and the judges are different. But at Chicago City Hall, the Hall of Shame just grows.Perhaps the most jarring aspect of the Hall of Shame is this: it's not just city hall. Around the corner, Cook County officials have also gone to prison during the decades. And in the courthouse, judges, lawyers, clerks and assorted bagmen have all gone down in corruption scandals.Not to mention kitty-corner from city hall is the state of Illinois building, where elected leaders have been dethroned - including four governors who did prison time.