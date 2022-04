CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal prosecutors filed a bribery charge against former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis Friday.The one-page charge filed against Solis alleges he agreed to take campaign contributions between July and September 2015 in exchange for amendments to a zoning ordinance.Solis wore a wire for federal investigators and played a key role in the indictments of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan , Ald. Ed Burke and political operative Roberto Caldero.