bribery

Former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis' secret deal with feds revealed in new court documents

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Ex-Ald. Danny Solis' secret deal with feds made public

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A newly-released court document is providing an inside look at the secret deal prosecutors made with former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis.

The new documents are part of a deferred prosecution agreement, or DPA, that federal prosecutors gave to Solis in return for his cooperation. And his cooperation led to two of the biggest political corruption indictments that feds have brought in recent years.

Once a powerful chairman of the zoning committee, the former 25th Ward alderman has been secretly cooperating with the feds for several years.

Solis wore a wire for federal investigators and helped them build a case against fellow alderman Ed Burke. His cooperation also led to corruption charges against former House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Federal court documents filed Tuesday show that a deferred prosecution agreement has been in place with Solis since December 2018, less than a month after the feds raided Burke's alderman offices.

"He's going to be a very important witness," former federal prosecutor Jeff Cramer said. "He was in the eye of the storm, if you will. He was on very important committees as an aldermen. He knows where the bodies are buried."

In the DPA, Solis admitted soliciting and later receiving $15,000 in campaign contributions from three developers in 2015. In exchange, Solis gave his support to a zoning change the developers were seeking.

Solis has agreed to plead guilty to a single count of bribery according to court documents, and he could eventually walk away from this case scot-free based on his cooperation in this and other cases.

"If he testifies truthfully, cooperates completely and doesn't commit any crimes during the pendency of this case, then he doesn't have to deal with this anymore, he's not going to go to prison, it just will go away," Cramer said.

Solis, who was formally charged with the bribery count last week, is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning via telephone, so he will not have to show up at court.

If he fails to fully cooperate in any and all cases where he is needed, the feds could pursue the bribery charge and possibly others against him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagomike madiganbriberychicago city councilfbi
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BRIBERY
Ex-Chicago Ald. Danny Solis charged with bribery, feds say
Ruling could bring Ukrainian oligarch's extradition to Chicago closer
Madigan charged with crimes usually associated with Chicago mob
Were Illinois elections supported by tainted Madigan money?
TOP STORIES
29 hurt in NYC subway shooting; Person of interest identified
Chicago weather: Strong storms could spin up tornadoes Wednesday
Melodie Gliniewicz sentenced to probation in embezzlement case
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says
Illinois changes how it reports COVID-19 data
1 killed, 2 injured in Garfield Park building collapse
How you can save money as inflation hits 40-year high
Show More
Concordia students protest 'unwelcoming' culture for LGBTQ, minorities
New exhibit celebrates Harold Washington's legacy
Man arrested for Chicago Ridge bar veteran donations bucket theft
Chicago Weather: Thunderstorms early
Metra adding 'additional resources' following NYC subway shooting
More TOP STORIES News