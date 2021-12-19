1 dead, including dog, 2 others injured in Cragin apartment fire on Northwest Side, CFD says

5153 Grand still and box two story. Rescues in progress details to follow pic.twitter.com/J6M5sBoMc6 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 19, 2021

Chicago fire officials give an update on a fatal fire in the city's Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person has died, a pet was killed and at least two others were injured in an apartment fire on the city's Northwest Side Saturday night.The fire broke out in a two story building near W Grand and N Laramie avenues in the city's Cragin neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m., according to Chicago fire officials.When CFD arrived, rescues were already underway, officials said.Two people were transported to nearby hospitals. One victim was said to be in critical condition and the other in serious condition, according to CFD's twitter. The third refused treatment at the scene.Officials did not give any details about the victim at this time.The cause of the fire is unknown.