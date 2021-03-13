chicago archdiocese

Archdiocese of Chicago announces Forest Park, River Forest parishes will join others in consolidating

2 Little Village parishes also merging
CHICAGO -- The Archdiocese of Chicago announced Friday they would be consolidating two more parishes in the western suburbs following a series of similar consolidations in the Chicago area.

St. Bernardine Parish in Forest Park and St. Luke Parish in River Forest will be united "as one parish with two worship sites, a new name, one pastor and one pastoral team," the archdiocese said in a statement.

Father Stan Kuca will serve as pastor of the newly combined parish, which has not yet been named, the archdiocese said.

The St. Luke site will serve as the parish's home base, and their will be no changes to the St. Luke school, the archdiocese said.

The unification of the two parishes is the latest in a series of consolidations that the archdiocese has announced as part of the "Renew My Church" campaign.

On Thursday, the archdiocese said two parishes in Little Village would be united, building on several other consolidations on the South Side and in the south suburbs.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
