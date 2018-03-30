Chicago Architecture Foundation River Tours return Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago Architecture Foundation River Tours return on Saturday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Architecture Foundation River Tours return on Saturday.

It is the 25th anniversary of the partnership of the Chicago Architecture Foundation and Chicago's First Lady Cruises.

The 90-minute tours offer commentary on Chicago's riverfront architecture. All cruises depart from the southeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive and travel all three branches of the Chicago River.

EMBED More News Videos

The Chicago Architecture Foudnation River Cruises aboard Chicago's First Lady begin on Saturday.



The opening schedule runs from March 31 until April 12 and offers cruises from Monday to Sunday at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information, visit CruiseChicago.com or Architecture.org/cruise. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com/rivercruise, or call at 1-800-982-2787 (within the U.S.) or 011-949-333-4001 (outside the U.S.) or go in person at the Chicago First Lady Cruises' dockside box office, 112 E. Wacker Dr., Riverwalk level.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News