guns

Morton College student arrested after 6 guns found in SUV on campus

CICERO, Ill. -- A judge has denied bail to a Chicago-area college student who was charged after police found six guns in his SUV in a campus parking lot.

Police say they subsequently discovered more than a dozen guns and 3,000 rounds of ammunition at Anthony Guban's home in Berwyn. Investigators say they don't believe the 25-year-old Guban planned any violence at Morton College in Cicero, but bringing guns to campus in his vehicle was unlawful.

Guban's attorney told a judge Sunday that he was planning to go target shooting after class Thursday and had proper documents to own firearms.

The incident occurred after a friend told police that Guban was acting strangely. Police say the friend reported Guban on the same day that two students were killed at a California high school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoberwyncollege studentguns
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GUNS
Gun buyback on Chicago's South Side pays $100 for every firearm turned in
Justice Dept. rolls out new program to combat gun violence
Rapper Kodak Black gets 3-year prison sentence in weapons case
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple turned away by hotel's 'No Kankakee guests' policy
Buffalo Grove police investigating double homicide
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
At least 8 robberies, attempted robberies reported on North Side Sunday
27 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Family outraged after man, 82, shot by police in Gary
Indiana legal sports bets surge to nearly $92M in 2nd month
Show More
Woman forced to withdraw money from ATM at gunpoint in Frankfort
Disaster declaration issued for 17 Illinois counties
Teen gives out backpacks full of supplies to Chicago's homeless
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast, chilly Monday
More TOP STORIES News