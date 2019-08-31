Chicago-area lawmaker pleads guilty to drunken driving

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A Chicago-area lawmaker has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drunken driving charge.

Republican Rep. Steven Reick of Woodstock entered the plea Friday in Sangamon County Circuit Court and was sentenced to one year of court supervision and ordered to pay fines and costs totaling more than $1,600 and to receive alcohol counseling.

Reick was arrested about midnight May 1 in Springfield by Illinois State Police. The 66-year-old failed a field sobriety test and his blood alcohol level was 0.146 percent, or nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

After his arrest, Reick issued a statement saying, "I made a stupid and regrettable decision last night and accept full responsibility for my actions."
