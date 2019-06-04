Chicago-area man gets more than 27 years for sex trafficking

CHICAGO -- A federal judge has sentenced a suburban Chicago man to more than 27 years in prison in a sex trafficking case.

Federal prosecutors in Chicago said Monday that 32-year-old Deronarte Norwood of North Chicago sent a 15-year-old girl to have sex with strangers, left her alone in hotel rooms and exploited her in graphic online advertisements. They said Norwood pocketed all the money she made. Prosecutors said Norwood "physically and emotionally harmed" the girl after he met her in 2015.

Norwood was arrested in October 2016 in Waukegan. Federal jurors in Chicago last year convicted him of attempting to transport a minor to Wisconsin from Illinois for prostitution. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman sentenced Norwood last week to a 330-month prison term.

Sex trafficking is the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world. In Chicago alone, it affects up to 25,000 young people each year.

