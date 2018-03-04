Chicago-area student stabbed near William Penn University

Officials report that a college student from the Chicago area was stabbed to death in Iowa Thursday.22-year-old Marquis Todd played basketball for William Penn University in Oskaloosa. He was stabbed not far from campus.Todd was a Chicago native who grew up between the city and the south suburbs. He attended four high schools before graduating from Thornton Fractional North in Calumet City.Todd also attended three colleges in support of his promising basketball career before arriving at William Penn to play for the top-seeded Statesmen a year and a half ago.Those who knew Todd described him as a "gentle giant" with an infectious spirit. William Penn students said Todd was popular on campus.Oskaloosa police said the murder allegedly happened about 30 minutes after Todd was involved in a minor car accident. Todd and a group of friends were walking to a gas station when an argument broke out and he was stabbed, officials said.Police said it was possible the group got in a fight with people from another vehicle.No charges have been filed in relation to Todd's murder and no one is in custody. Investigators did not say whether there was a person of interest related to the case.In Chicago, Todd was remembered Sunday as a talented basketball player who played for the Chi-Town Diablos when he was 14."He was a big guy," said Devonchay Bell, a friend of Todd's. "Like 6'8", 6'9," but he was a gentle giant. He had a great heart. Always caring, loving, giving. He was a great person, He wouldn't hurt anyone."Police said they have interviewed everyone they believe was involved in the incident. They believe it was an isolated incident and the community is not at risk.William Penn students remembered Todd in a vigil Friday. His teammates also elected to play their tournament game on Friday in Todd's honor.