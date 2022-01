CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three burglars stole an ATM from the Hollywood Deli in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side Thursday morning, police said.The three male suspects got out of a dark-colored SUV and broke the front door of the deli in the 5700-block of North Sheridan Road at about 3:45 a.m., police said.After taking an ATM from the store, police said the suspects then fled in an unknown direction.Area Three detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.